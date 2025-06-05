Cosmo Foundation celebrates World Environment Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 5, 2025 23:20 IST2025-06-05T23:20:04+5:302025-06-05T23:20:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cosmo Foundation, in collaboration with Prayas Youth Foundation, celebrated World Environment Day at the Biodiversity Hub, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with the theme: ‘Harvest a tree with gratitude, plant one with hope — for every living tree is a promise to the future.”
The event included a tree plantation by 28 Cosmo First employees and five USF Shalinis. Activities such as a quiz, slogan writing, and poetry by Manohar Mahadik promoted environmental awareness. A pledge was taken by all participants. Project insights were shared by Rajat Bathe and Ravi Chaudhary.