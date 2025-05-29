Counseling-based transfers in revenue department after Khirolekar’s arrest

189 Staff Set for relocation on May 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the wake of resident deputy collector Vinod Khirolekar’s arrest on bribery charges, the Revenue Department’s credibility has taken a hit. Amid allegations of irregularities in last year’s transfers of talathis and mandal officers, the district administration has decided to carry out this year’s staff reshuffling through counseling.

District Collector Deelip Swami confirmed the decision on Thursday, stating that transparency is now the top priority. A total of 189 employees across four categories are eligible for transfers, scheduled for Friday, May 30. As per government guidelines, 30% of the workforce must be transferred by May 31. Last year’s process, handled by Khirolekar, had triggered strong backlash over alleged favoritism and financial dealings. His recent arrest has derailed any backdoor influence, prompting officials to ensure a clean and consultative approach this time.

Transfer-eligible staff:

Category

Eligible Employees

Revenue Assistants

47

Assistant Revenue Officers

43

Mandal Officers

12

Village Revenue Officers

87

Total

189

“This time, there will be no room for doubt. Transfers will follow due process through counseling,” said Collector Swami, signaling the end of an era marked by manipulation and mistrust.