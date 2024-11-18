Countdown Begins: Satara’s grand Khandoba yatra festival from Dec 1-9!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Champa Shashthi festival at Khandoba Temple in Satara will be celebrated from December 1 to 9. Renovation work is ongoing as per Archaeological Department directives. To avoid inconvenience to devotees, temple trustees have requested the removal of debris from the assembly hall.

The temple trust has instructed the contractor and archaeological officials to ensure construction work does not disrupt the Champa Shashthi festival. They have also requested police, health services, fire safety, and smart bus arrangements from the municipal corporation. The sacred Kalash (Ghatsthapana) will be installed on December 1, and the main festival will take place from December 7 to 9. Devotees from across Maharashtra are expected to attend.

The trust, led by President Ramesh Chopde and Secretary Sahebrao Palskar, has invited villagers and devotees to join the festival, describing it as a Diwali-like celebration for daughters and daughters-in-law. After the Tali Uchalneritual, devotees share traditional offerings like smoky eggplant curry (vangyacha bharit), bajra rotis, and spring onions. While some families continue the custom of offering goat or chicken, such practices are now rare. Guests from the village are served the special eggplant curry as a signature dish. The trust also served a traditional meal with a sacred spiced eggplant curry made with kala masala and freshly prepared bajra rotis to devotees as offerings.

(With photo)