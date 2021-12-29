Counterfeit currency manufacturing gang busted

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

A computer engineer was arrested in a counterfeit currency manufacturing scam in 2019. He was released from the jail due to the Covid-19 guidelines in December 2020, but he started a racket of manufacturing fake currencies once again after coming from the prison.

The Pundliknagar police busted the scam of fake currency and arrested five persons along with the counterfeit currencies amounting Rs 1.20 lakh, informed PI Dilip Gangurde.

The arrested have been identified as the kingpin (computer engineer) Samran alias Lucky Rashid Shaikh (30, Jasvantpura, Nehrunagar), Nitin Kalyanrao Chaudhary (26, Mukundwadi), Akshay Annasaheb Padul (28, Gajanannagar), Dadarao Popatrao Gavande (42, Gajanannagar) and Raghunath Chaindas Dhavlpure (49, Gajanannagar) in this connection.

Gangrude said, the police received the information that fake currencies are being used for purchasing liquor in Super Wine Shop. Accordingly, special team led by API S K Khatane laid a trap and arrested Raghunath Dhawalpure. During investigation, he told that the mastermind of the counterfeit currencies is Samran alias Lucky. Lucky manufactures the fake currency with the help of Nitin Chaudhary in a rented house in Mukundwadi area. Later Akshay Padul and Dadarao Gavade circulated these currencies in the market, Dhawalpure told the police.

Based on the information, the police arrested all the accused and the mastermind Lucky in the end. They seized counterfeit currencies in the denomination of Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 50, all amounting Rs 1.20 lakh and a computer, all in one printer, cutter, scale, paper, five mobile phones, car and other articles used for making the fake currency.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Gangurde, by police team led by API Khatane, ASI Ramesh Sangle, Balaram Chaure, Ganesh Doiphode, Ganesh Vairalkar, Jalinder Mate, Santosh Pardhe, Deepak Jadhav, Rajesh Yadmal, Kalyan Nikam, Pravin Muley, Rajjusingh Sulane, Ajay Kamble, Komal Tare and Prashant Bhagare.