Country liquor worth Rs 19L thrown away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the court order, the Department of State Excise along with Waluj MIDC police threw away country made liquor valuing Rs 19.50 lakh by digging a pit on the campus of Waluj MIDC police station.

It so happened that the accused Atul Cheke had illegally stocked the country liquor in a gala situated at M-Sector in Ranjangaon Shenpunji on November 23 afternoon. The government sustained a loss of revenue due to the illegal stocking. He was supported by gala-owner Sanjay Kavde. Hence on the complaint of Pratap Kawade, the police had booked Cheke and Kavde. Meanwhile, the court issued an order to throw away the liquor of valuing Rs 19.58 lakh.

Accordingly, the order was implemented in front of the officers of the Deputy Commissioner (Circle I). A JCB was pressed to create a deep pit in the ground and then the liquor was thrown in it. The whole action process was recorded in the camera by the officials.