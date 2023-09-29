Country will face anarchy after Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government is planning to create anarchy in the country after Diwali as it is losing its hold. But, the residents should conduct the loksabha elections peacefully”, appealed the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Adv Prakash (Balasaheb) Ambedkar) to the people in a press conference here on Friday.

Adv Ambedkar said, the government is playing unfair politics by instigating the issue of reservations. The government is not even sparing Hindus and then the Muslims, Sikhs and Jains will also be affected with it. BJP always alleges Congress of corruption, but BJP has a gang of robbers. The people will show them their place in the Lok Sabha elections.

The union and state government are apathetic towards the distribution of the scholarships to the students. The funds are not planned in time and hence the students have not received the scholarships for two years.

We will contest with the Shiv Sena alliance and if we have to contest separately, they we will give 48 strong candidates, Ambedkar said.

State vice president Siddharth Mokale, youth executive member Amit Bhuitgad, district president Prabhakar Bakale, Yogesh Ban, Satish Gaikwad, Rupchand Gadekar and others were present.