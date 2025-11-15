Couple assaults traffic police officer after being stopped for wrong-side driving

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple assaulted a traffic police constable who attempted to take action against them after they were found riding a two-wheeler in the wrong direction. They allegedly abused the officer, smashed the challan machine in his hand, and fled. The incident occurred around 6 pm on November 14 in the Mill Corner area. A case has been registered against the couple at Kranti Chowk Police Station late that night, and a search is underway.

Head constable from the Traffic Branch,Somnath Jadhav (53) was on duty with colleagues in the Mill Corner on November 14. Around 6 pm, a couple on a two-wheeler was seen riding from Barapulla Gate towards Mill Corner in the wrong direction. On noticing this, Jadhav attempted to stop them.

Instead of stopping, the rider accelerated and steered the vehicle towards Jadhav. He began shouting loudly and hurling abuses. The woman riding pillion also charged towards the officer, pushed him forcefully, and smashed the challan machine in his hand. Both of them then fled from the spot.

Jadhav informed his seniors and later lodged a complaint at Kranti Chowk Police Station. The two-wheeler rider was found to be from Misarwadi, but the identity of the couple has not yet been fully confirmed. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, said Traffic Department assistant police inspector Sunil Karale.