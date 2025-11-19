Couple attacked in land-grabbing attempt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men attacked a couple and threatened to kill them after trying to grab their land. The incident occurred on November 17 around 3 pm in the N-9 area.

Police identified the accused as Kishor Kasare and Sarjerao Sadashive. Complainant Amrapali Ghuge said she owns a plot in Misarwadi, and the accused, along with two others, tried to take control of it. When she opposed their construction work, the accused allegedly forced their way into her house, assaulted her, and issued death threats. Cidco police registered a case against all the accused.