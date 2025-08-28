Couple attacked with knife by drug addicts; wife harassed, husband critical

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident near Cidco bus stand, a couple running a food handcart was attacked by drug-addicted criminals in the early hours of August 26. The husband was stabbed in the stomach and left critically injured, while his wife was harassed and threatened.

Police identified the attackers as Akshay Patil and his brother. Akshay already faces two criminal cases, officers said. The couple, both in their early 20s, run a tea and snacks stall. Around 5.30 am, the accused, heavily intoxicated, picked a quarrel over garbage from a breakfast plate. They hurled abuses at the woman, thrashed her husband, and stabbed him with a knife taken from the cart. The attackers then overturned the handcart, destroyed food items and equipment, and smashed the couple’s mobile phone. The injured man was rushed to hospital, while his wife later lodged a complaint at MIDC Cidco police station. A case has been registered against the brothers. The incident has once again highlighted rising drug abuse and street crime in the city. Just a day earlier, leaders at the Ganeshotsav coordination meeting had raised concerns about public safety fears that were grimly validated by this attack.