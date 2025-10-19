Couple brutally beaten in Ashoknagar after confronting earlier assault

A couple was brutally beaten by five individuals after they went to confront them over an earlier assault. The incident took place on Friday around 8.45 pm in the Ashoknagar area of Chikalthana.

The accused have been identified as Chandrakant Hivrale, Raju Hivrale, Jijabai Hivrale, Amrapali Hivrale, and Sai Hivrale (all residents Ashoknagar). According to a complaint filed by Geeta Misal (43, Ashoknagar), her husband was assaulted on the street by Chandrakant and Omkar with a belt for no reason. When Geeta and her husband went to the accused’s house to seek an explanation, the accused violently attacked them. Geeta was grabbed by her hand and struck in the ear, while her husband was kicked and punched, and threatened with death. During the assault, Geeta fell into a drain and was injured. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco Police Station in connection with the incident.