Couple held for assault over daughters’ dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a trader’s family following a quarrel between their daughters at a tuition class.

The accused Sandeep Lanke (42) and his wife Kavita Lanke (37) of Peshwenagar, Satara area also claimed Sandeep was the brother of a police inspector to intimidate the victims. On July 22, the Lankes and two unidentified men reportedly barged into the girl’s home with iron rods and assaulted her parents. Her mother was pulled by the hair and forced to apologise by rubbing her nose on the floor. The couple suffered serious injuries. They were arrested by assistant police inspector Vinayak Shelke from Jalta Phata on Sunday. On Monday, they were remanded in police custody till July 31. Police aim to recover the assault weapons, retrieve the stolen mangalsutra, and arrest the absconding aides.

Second case against Lanke brothers

A day earlier, on July 21, Sandeep allegedly entered the complainant’s gaming zone in Nageshwarwadi and issued threats. He reportedly called his brother, a police officer, who also threatened the victim over the phone. Based on the father’s complaint, a second atrocity case was registered at Kranti Chowk police station against both brothers.