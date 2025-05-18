Couple injured in high-speed car collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple was injured after a speeding car collided with their motorcycle near Amkhas Maidan on April 19. The Begampura Police registered a case against the car driver on May 17.

The injured are identified as Shaikh Safiya (28) and her husband Shaikh Rizwan, both residents of Budhilain. According to Safiya’s complaint, at around 10.30 am on April 19, while she and her husband were riding their motorcycle, a speeding car hit them from behind near Amkhas Maidan, causing them to fall. The driver fled the scene. Locals rushed them to the hospital. Safiya sustained a hand injury, while her husband suffered a fractured shoulder. After receiving treatment, they filed the complaint with the police.