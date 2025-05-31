Couple staying in live-in relations turned enemy of each other

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Disputes over love, money, and a live-in relationship escalated to the point where the boyfriend and girlfriend turned on each other with deadly intent. The girl and three others fractured the boy’s hands and legs and attempted to murder him by hitting in the head. In this case, the girlfriend has been charged with attempted murder, while the boyfriend has been booked for rape based on the girlfriend's complaint. The name of the injured is Amol Vijay Shinde (30, Lane No. 4, Sanjaynagar).

Amol, who is active in social and political circles, was in a live-in relationship with 28-year-old Akanksha (name changed). In recent days, disputes have arisen between them. According to Amol’s allegations, during the relationship, he had given Akanksha Rs 5 lakh to purchase a plot. As tensions escalated, Amol demanded the money back. On May 29, around 3 pm, when Amol went to Akanksha’s residence, she, along with three others, allegedly attacked him.

They attacked him with an iron rod. Hence, Amol sustained severe injuries on his head, leg and hand. Akanksha also gagged Amol’s mouth with her dupatta. She also threatened him with dire consequences and attacked on his chest. Hence due to excessive bleeding Amol fell unconscious. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, having received 20 stitches to his head. Besides, he has suffered a fractured arm and a serious injury to his leg, said the Assistant Police Inspector Kailas Lahane.

Rape case against Amol

Acting upon the complaint of Akansha, the police filed a case of rape against Amol. According to her, she was in a relationship with Amol from February 2022. He has sexually exploited her frequently, under the pretext of marrying her, in a flat situated in an apartment at Uttaranagari. She also mentioned that he had beat her with kicks and blows at the gun-point. Hence, the offence has been registered against Amol, his father and two brothers. One brother has been arrested, said Lahane.