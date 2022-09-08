Courier boy looted of Rs 26K

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A 26-year-old youth working for a courier agency has been looted for Rs 26,600, under the guise of selling a cellphone for Rs 5,000, in Gajananagar on September 7 afternoon. Pundalikanagar police station has registered an offence in this regard.

According to the complainant Deepak Subhash Theng (26, Jadhavwadi), he was passing through a DP in Gajanannagar, between 12 noon and 1 pm, on September 7, the four accused including Kashinath Ratan Mohite called him. He was going to deliver a courier in Bharatnagar. The gang showed him one mobile phone and told him that they wanted to sell it for Rs 19,500. Deepak told them to show the purchase receipt of the cell phone. Hence, the accused produced a receipt from Shiv Mobile Shoppe (old Bus Stand, Dhule). Deepak then took the photo of the receipt and send it to his wife on WhatsApp. She showed interest in buying the handset. Later on, the accused Kashinath agreed to sell the phone for Rs 5,000. Out of which, she sent Rs 2,000 to Deepak through her phone wallet. The money was then immediately transferred to Kashinath’s account. As soon as the amount got deposited in the account, Kashinath and others snatched away cash of Rs 20,600 and a mobile handset of Rs 4,000 from Deepak’s possession and fled away from the spot. Hence the courier boy complained of looting him for Rs 26,600. Assistant police inspector Sheshrao Khatane is investigating the case.