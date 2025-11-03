Court denies bail to accused in ‘30-30’ scam case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the sensational ‘30-30’ scam that rocked Marathwada and Maharashtra, the Sessions court judge S.S. Gorwade has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Ashok Chavan, who had been absconding since the case was registered, and also denied regular bail to Sudam Chavan, who is currently in judicial custody after being arrested in the same case.

What is the scam about?

According to the complaint lodged by Pramod Pandit Jadhav, a resident of Banjara Colony, Khokadpura, his maternal uncle Rajendra alias Pankaj Jadhav introduced him to Sachin alias Santosh Rathod. Rathod explained the so-called ‘30-30 scheme’, promising a monthly return of up to 15 percent on the invested amount.

Tempted by the high returns, the complainant invested ₹50 lakh, while his cousin Rajendra Sundarlal Jadhav invested ₹1.45 crore. Later, realizing that they had been cheated, a case was registered at Osmanpura Police Station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that 62 witnesses were involved and the total fraud amounted to ₹18,96,44,900 (nearly ₹19 crore).

Prosecution’s stand against bail

During the hearing, Assistant public prosecutor Raju Pahadiya informed the court that:

Accused Sudam Chavan had cheated two people of ₹47.5 lakh, and

Accused Ashok Chavan had defrauded six people of ₹2.85 crore.

Citing the gravity of the offence and the extent of financial fraud, the prosecutor urged the court to reject both bail applications, which the court accepted.