Court directs Govt not to cancel admission & recover fees of students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In its interim orders, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade directed the State Government not to take action like cancelling admissions of the students and recover their admission fees until the next hearing.

Two petitions were filed in the court against the Government's decision to cancel permission of the training institutes which impart pre-recruitment training in the different departments. The Government also directed the institutes to deposit the fees received from admitted students. The court issued directives to serve notice to the respondents. The next hearing has been placed on December 7, 2023.

The students were being given pre-recruitment training as per the orders of OBC Bahujan Kalyan Department of the Government issued on April 24, 2022 and May 19, 2022.

The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department cancelled both orders on October 30, 2023. As per the orders of the department, the permission of the institutes was cancelled and they will have to deposit Rs 2.66 crore received through admitted students fees. Parbhani-based Sambodhi Academy filed two petitions against the orders of the Government.

The petitions brought to the notice of the court that the references to earlier decisions of the orders that one department of the Government cannot cancel the orders of another department. The academy was selected through an e-tendering process and the Government has given them an extension for five years.

“The future of students who were admitted to the academy is at risk due to Government orders dated October 30, 2023. The orders have created fear among students and institutes,” it was mentioned in the petition. Adv D M Mane appeared for the petitioners while Assistant Government Pleader adv P S Patil represented the Government.