Court directs to disburse salary of petitioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In its interim judgement, the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade granted status quo about the job of an assistant teacher of a school and issued directives to disburse his salary regular.

The next hearing has been placed on January 4, 2024. According to the details, Vinod Bhalchandra Patil, the petitioner, has been working as a junior clerk in a school since 2000. He was appointed as an assistant teacher in 2013.

The Education Officer approved his appointment to the new post. However, he was being given the scale of junior clerk post.

On the basis of a complaint made by a third person, the deputy director of the Nashik division cancelled the approval of Patil citing reasons that Patil availed increments of both clerk and assistant teacher’s posts and cheated the Government.

Upset over this, Patil filed a petition in the court through adv Vilas Panpatte. Adv Panpatte brought to the notice of the court that notice of a third person cannot be taken as per the Government notification.

He argued that once the employee was confirmed, his service could not be discontinued nor his civil rights can be curtailed. “The reasons on which his approval was rejected, should have been informed to the petitioner through notice before the rejection,” adv Panpatte informed to the court.

He also gave the decisions given by the Supreme Court in the related case. Hearing arguments, in its interim decision, the court granted the status quo for the job of petitioner. The GC also issued directives to disburse his salary regularly.