Court directs to form district-wise committee for schools inspection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Y G Khobragade has issued directives to set up a district-level committee to review schools run by local self Governing bodies of the State.

As per the HC orders, Principal District Judge will head the panel which will have to complete the inspection and make recommendations and suggestions in two months.

The court registrar will issue a notice to the each Principal District Judge of the State informing about the decision. The next hearing in suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) has been placed on October 5.

The PIL was filed in 2018 over the sorry state of local self-governing bodies schools. The court took cognizance of the news items published in the media. Amicus curiae adv Rashmi Kulkarni requested the court to set up a committee to inspect the schools run by the local self-governing bodies.

Adv Siddhart Yavalkar appeared for the Government while advocates Amardeep Naiknaware and D N Bankar Patil represented the other respondents.

Who will be included in the panel?

As per the court directives, the Principal District judge will head the inspection committee in each district. The district collector’ representative, education officers, executive engineer of the public works department, representatives of the deputy suprintendent of police and assistant commissioner of police should be included in the committee which will start working in 15 days following the directives of the HC.