Court directs to pay retirement benefits to PMC employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R M Joshi issued orders to pay pensions to the retired five employees of Paithan Municipal Council (PMC) from May 2024.

The court also directed to pay six per cent interest on the pending amount of pension

According to details, petitioner Kaduba Mangre and four others were grade-IV employees in Paithan Municipal Council. They recited from 2019 to 2023 period after serving the PMC.

However, on their retirement, they did not get their pension and other benefits.

They did correspondence with the chief officer of PMC to get the pension and other benefits.

When nothing was done, the retired employees filed a petition in the court through adv Vishnu Patil.

The hearing was held before the bench of Justice Ghuge and Justice Joshi.

The lawyer of the petitions argued that the PMC did not pay retirement benefits despite doing correspondence frequently. The court issued directives to pay the pension to the petitions from May 2024. Assistant Government pleader S K Tambe appeared for the Government