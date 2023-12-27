Court directs to take action against Ahmednagar SP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice R M Joshi of Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has issued orders to take action against the investigating officers along with the superintendent of police (SP) of Ahmednagar who did not follow the court orders.

According to details, objectionable announcements were made during the procession taken out on the occasion of Dharamveer Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti at Shevgaon in Ahmednagar districts on the evening of May 14, 2023.

This resulted in the tension between two communities. A case was registered for assaulting people with deadly weapons, obstructing government work and damaging public property due to announcements.

The Ahmednagar Sessions Court rejected the application filed by Avinash Dahale, Ganesh Randhave and four other accused for anticipatory bail in this case.

They filed a petition in the HC through adv Suyog Rathi against the decision of the lower court.

The bench granted them an interim relief and directed the concerned police officers to submit written statements. As they did not submit their statement in time, the investigating officer was directed to appear with the documents and the Superintendent of Police was directed to look into the matter.

However, even during the subsequent hearing, the investigating officer did not appear with the documents. As the SP did not pay attention, the bail applications of all the accused were approved.

