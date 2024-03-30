Court expects teacher recruitment to be done within framework of law

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R M Joshi expressed expectations that the recruitment of 1500 senior colleges teachers should be done within the framework of the law.

Lalchand Avachit Patil, a retired principal from Amalner, has filed a petition through adv Ajay Deshpande regarding malpractices in the recruitment process of teachers in senior colleges.

The court said that the advertisement for the recruitment of the posts should be published in the local and English languages newspapers of the highest circulation in the State.

The State Government should consider the criteria laid down by the University Grants Commission about the quality of professors.

The bench issued orders to serve a notice to the five respondents. Directing the Government to file the affidavit, has fixed the next hearing on April 17.

Lalchand Patil, through petition, brought to the notice of the court that private education societies and trusts made the recruitment of teachers a business.

“Most of the educational institutions in the state have been owned by politicians. For the recruitment of teachers at such institutes, the posts are filled quickly by giving an advertisement in newspapers which are not much familiar,” adv Deshpande informed the court.

He drew the HC's attention towards the Nagpur Bench of the High Court's orders dated June 24, 2015, regarding the 'Recruitment Policy through Pavitra Portal’ to curb malpractices in teacher recruitment.

The attention of the court was also drawn towards news published about rate cards of private education societies for recruitment.

“Currently, teachers are recruited through the selection committee formed by the respective university of the region. The committee is headed by the chairman of the educational institutes or societies or their representative. Therefore, the selection process has an influence on the management of societies run by politicians,” it was stated in the petition.

Request of petitioner

In the petition, the petitioner requested the court to issue directives to develop a mechanism for merit-based, transparent selection of teachers in aided educational institutions run by private management or non-governmental organisations and to set up an expert committee or committee of education experts.'