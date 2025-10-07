Court grants 4-days PCR to accused carrying 10kg of cannabis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The accused Irfan Pasha Arif Pasha (42, South Bangalore), who was arrested while he was about to board a private coach bus for Karnataka with cannabis, has been remanded to five days of police custody by the court, said Police Inspector (Jawaharnagar Police Station) Sachin Kumbhar.

Inspector Kumbhar received a tip-off that a Karnataka resident was traveling with cannabis from the bus bay of private travels at Shahnoormiyan Dargah. Acting on this information, API Atish Lohakare, PSI Rahul Bighot, and Rausaheb Wagh laid a trap on Sunday. Based on the description given by an informant, the suspect was apprehended at 10 pm and taken to the police station. During interrogation, 10.175 kilograms of cannabis were found in his bag.

He confessed to arriving in the city as a traveller, buying small quantities of cannabis, and selling it at double the price in Bangalore. He was arrested and presented in court on Monday. ASI Ramesh Jadhav and constables Sandeep Kshirsagar, Maroti Gore, and Dnyaneshwar Shelar carried out the operation.