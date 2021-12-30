Court grants bail to woman in bank defrauding case

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

Justice MG Shevalikar of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court granted regular bail to a woman accused for defrauding a bank for Rs 14.46 crore. Cyber crooks had swindled Rs 14.46 crore from the account holders of the Shankar Cooperative bank and deposited it into the account of accused Vimaldevi Chaudhary.

The cyber criminals had breached the bank's online security system and withdrawn Rs 14.46 crore from the account holder's account based on the code number. This amount was credited to Vimal Devi's account. She was arrested after a case was registered in the Wazirabad police station. Her bail application was rejected by the sessions court in Nanded. She then filed a regular bail application through adv Shahaji Ghatol Patil in the Aurangabad bench. During the hearing, adv Patil brought to the court's notice that despite the money being deposited in the account of the accused, she does not have a direct involvement in the crime. The court gave the above orders after the hearing.