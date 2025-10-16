Court grants ‘status quo’ on disputed 274 acres land at Abdimandi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the matter concerning the disputed 274 acres of land at Abdimandi, Civil Judge (Senior Division) S. M. A. Syed issued an order to maintain the status quo, recently. The next hearing on the special civil suit is scheduled for November 27.

What is the special civil suit about?

According to the case, the plaintiffs — Shaikh Mehboob Shaikh Dawood and others — have filed a suit against Mohammad Mohiyoddin Mohammad Rashiyoddin and others, seeking the enforcement of an agreement made on October 22, 2009, regarding land Gut Numbers 11, 12, 26, 37, and 42 in Abdimandi. The suit also requests the cancellation of a disputed sale deed dated December 9, 2023, executed with Manuvir Agrawal and others regarding the same land.

Plaintiff’s Argument

Advocate Syed Moiz Ali, representing the plaintiffs, pointed out that as per the government order dated January 7, 2024, no changes are to be made in the property records of the disputed land, and no third-party interests are to be created. Despite this, and even after a High Court order from Aurangabad Bench dated April 19, 2024 (PIL No. 23/2024), defendants 6 to 10 allegedly sold 6 acres of the land via a notarised agreement on September 21, 2024.

The plaintiffs argued that similar attempts have been made previously to create third-party interests through multiple agreements. Considering these points, the court ordered the maintenance of the present status ("as-is" condition) of the land.