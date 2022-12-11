Court imposes fine on hotel owners, customers

Aurangabad

The state excise department arrested the owner and five drunkards on Phulambri - Sillod road for serving and consuming liquor without a permit. The judicial magistrate court (first class) imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Dhaba owner and Rs 5,000 each on the drunkards, said superintendent Santosh Zagade.

.According to the excise department sources, second inspector S S Patil and his team conducted a raid on Hotel Sairaj Dhaba on Phulambri - Sillod Road on November 15. Hotel owner Suresh Rangnath Wagh was serving liquor to the five customers illegally.

In another incident, the excise department conducted a raid on Hotel Ambika at Pishor in Kannad tehsil on December 6. The owner Bhanudas Govind Mokase (Pishor) and five drunkards were arrested. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner Mokashe and Rs 5,000 each on the drunkards.

The action was executed by inspector Narayan Dahake, second inspector S S Patil, S D Ghule, Mayur Jaiswal, Kishor Dhale, Motilal Bahure, Shravan Kharat, and others.

Similarly, a team under the guidance of deputy superintendent Pradeep Pote conducted a raid on Hotel Sandeep on December 2. Owner Karan Jalinder Patil and seven customers were arrested for serving and consuming liquor illegally. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner and Rs 500 each on the customers. The action was executed by deputy superintendent Pradeep Pote, second inspector G B Ingale, B A Daund, G S Pawar, B R Waghmode, S B Rote, and others.