Court issues notices in contempt petition over property sale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has issued notices to respondents in a contempt petition after they allegedly violated a court order in a property dispute.

Petitioners Deepak Lakshman Davkar and others had filed a civil appeal over ownership rights of a land parcel. On May 5, the court had passed an interim “status quo” order, directing the property to be maintained in its current condition. Despite this, respondent Janabai alias Babai Lakshman Davkhar sold plots No. 559 and 560/1 to third parties on August 1, 2025. Vaishali Shivram Sathe, respondent No. 1, signed as a witness, while respondent No. 3, the sub-registrar, recorded the sale documents. After learning of the sale, the petitioners filed a contempt petition. The court has now summoned the respondents to explain the violation. Advocates Yuvraj R. Barahate and Ranjita Barahate-Deshmukh represent the petitioners.