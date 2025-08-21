Court orders case against man for illegal entry during board exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Civil Judge (Junior Division) V.K. Puri has directed Harsul police to register a case against Chandrakant Sopanrao Chavan under Section 175(3) of the Indian Citizen Security Act for illegally entering a school during the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

On February 27, 2025, Chavan allegedly entered the school of centre head Gopal Jadhav, claiming to be part of the flying squad. When asked for his ID, he refused to produce it, prompting Jadhav to file a complaint with senior officials. An inquiry confirmed the offence, following which the district collector, on March 18, 2025, directed the Zilla Parishad’s secondary education officer to lodge a complaint as centre superintendent. The court noted that exam centres are strictly restricted zones, with entry permitted only to centre superintendents and supervisors. Despite CCTV footage clearly showing Chavan’s presence and Jadhav’s repeated complaints in March and April, the police took no action. Terming this “police inaction,” the court ordered the registration of a case and further investigation.

CCTV proof but no police action

The inquiry committee report confirmed that Chavan entered the exam centre without permission, and CCTV footage substantiated his presence. Yet, no action followed despite Jadhav’s written complaints to the police station and commissioner. The court observed this lapse as a serious case of police inaction.