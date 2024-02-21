Court orders removal of unauthorized brick kilns in Shahgad

Air pollution caused by the brick kilns concerns residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a major victory for environmental protection, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the removal of all unauthorized brick kilns in Shahgad (Ambad tehsil of Jalna district). This decision comes after a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Suryakant Mapari, Umesh Harer, and Prahlad Mohite, highlighting the severe air pollution caused by these illegal operations.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice RM Joshi issued a stern order, mandating the resident deputy collector of Jalna and the Tehsildar of Ambad to remove all unauthorized brick kilns within Shahagad, with the exception of 11 kilns that have received interim protection till June 2024. These protected kilns are also prohibited from starting any new operations during this period.

The court's action was spurred by the PIL filed through Advocate Sambhaji Tope, which presented compelling evidence of the air pollution crisis caused by the unauthorized kilns. Assistant public prosecutor advocate Pawan Lakhotia, further emphasized the urgency of removing these illegal operations, requesting an eight-day deadline for their closure.

During the hearing, Advocate Tope presented photographs showcasing the current situation, while Advocate Uttam Bondar submitted the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board's report highlighting the detrimental impact. With an estimated 25-30 unauthorized kilns operating in Shahgad, the court acknowledged the significant air pollution they generate, making it difficult for citizens to breathe.

The court further emphasized the revenue department's authority to take action against such unauthorized operations. The next hearing is scheduled for March 7, where an action taken report will be submitted by the authorities.