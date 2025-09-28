Court orders Rs 55,000 monthly maintenance for woman, son in live-in case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A district and sessions court has directed Huzoor Patel, a Satara resident, to pay Rs 55,000 per month as maintenance to a woman in a live-in relationship and her son, along with Rs 1 lakh compensation. Additional District and Sessions Judge M.S. Agrawal passed the order on September 25.

The court increased the monthly support after reviewing an earlier order that had granted only Rs 5,000 each to the woman and her son. The new ruling specifies:

• Rs 10,000 per month for the woman

• Rs 5,000 per month for the son

• Rs 20,000 per month for the child’s education

• Rs 20,000 per month for house rent

The woman began her relationship with Patel in 2008, and they later lived together in a live-in arrangement, having a son. Following the child’s birth, Patel allegedly neglected the woman and failed to provide basic necessities, including food and shelter. The woman first approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. She later appealed for higher maintenance when Patel challenged the initial order.

Legal Representation The woman was represented by Advocates Yogesh Somani and K.G. Baganawat in court.