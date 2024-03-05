Court rejects petition challenging ban on agitations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R M Joshi rejected a petition filed to challenge the orders of the registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to ban agitation in the campus. Marathwada president of Republican Vidyarthi Sena Sachin Nikam filed a petition in the court.

According to details, some miscreants covering their face with saffron scarves created a nuisance on the campus on Valentine's Day on February 14. Various student unions staged an agitation in front of the chamber of the vice chancellor demanding action against the miscreants. However, the administration lodged complaints against the agitators.

Sachin Nikam requested Begumpura Police Station to grant a request for staging ‘Bhimtola Agitation’ on February 27 in protest against the complaint.

Police refused permission as the university administration put a ban on the agitation on the campus. Bamu also banned holding any meeting, assembly and agitation. A petition was filed to challenge the orders of the ban.

It was stated in the petition, that staging agitation and raising problems is a constitutional fundamental right. This right is deprived because of a ban. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the petition. Adv Sunil Magre appeared for the petitioner.