Cousin pushes girl off cliff over love affair dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a chilling incident, a 17-year-old girl was pushed off a 500-foot cliff by her cousin under the guise of helping her resolve a family dispute over her love affair. The tragic event occurred at Khavadya Hill on Monday.

The victim, Namrata Sherkar (17, Shahagad, Shri Ram Colony, Ambad Teshil, Jalna district), was pushed into a 500-foot-deep gorge at Khavadya Dongar (hill). The accused, Rishikesh Sherkar (25, Valadgaon), was apprehended by locals while attempting to flee the scene and handed over to the police. Namrata’s body was sent to the GMCH by the authorities for further procedures.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------------

Family conflict

Tragic end

Ganeshrao Sherkar (Shahagad, Shri Ram Colony, in Jalna district), has two daughters. The younger one was Namrata a Class 12 student. A few months ago, her family learned about her relationship with a young man, which led to frequent disputes at home. In an attempt to resolve the matter, her father sent her to her uncle Tanaji Sherkar’s house in Valadgaon eight days ago. Without access to a mobile phone and under constant supervision by her uncle, aunt, and cousin, the family believed Namrata would gradually move on from the relationship.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------------

'I'll help you meet him,' he lied

Namrata, who was staying at her uncle and aunt’s house, wasn’t openly talking to anyone and was unwilling to forget ‘that’ boy. Taking advantage of the situation, her cousin Rishikesh gained her trust by lying to her, saying, ‘I’ll arrange for you to talk to that boy.’ Trusting his words, she agreed to go out with him. On Monday afternoon, the two left the house and headed straight toward Khavda Hill on a bike. Parking the bike at the base of the hill, they proceeded on foot.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------------

A Fatal Betrayal

Witnesses playing cricket nearby heard their argument escalate. Fueled by anger over Namrata’s refusal to break off her inter-caste relationship, Rishikesh allegedly pushed her off the cliff in a fit of rage. The locals, who had earlier seen the duo heading toward the hill, grew suspicious when Rishikesh returned alone. They detained him and informed the police. PI Krushana Shinde and his team arrived promptly to investigate.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------------

A Troubled Past

Rishikesh, an MBA student from Pune, has a history of criminal behaviour. Residents described him as short-tempered and prone to violence. He had previously been involved in two brawls and faced charges of assault and attempted murder at the Satara Police Station when he was in 11th standard. He had also served a three-month sentence in Harsul Jail.

Despite his family’s efforts to provide him with a good education, Rishikesh’s past continued to haunt him. His alleged involvement in this heinous act has left the community in shock. Police have registered a case of murder, and further investigations are underway.