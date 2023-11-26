Covid era horror: Patients detained for money in heart-wrenching ordeal

Padma Shri Dr Jitendra Singh Shunty: Selflessly serving the needy and helpless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The situation in Delhi was alarming during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers played an important role during this difficult time. However, some hospitals did not give the bodies of the deceased patients to their relatives for money. Patients were also detained for money. It was the most painful time, said Padma Shri Dr Jitendra Singh Shunty.

Dr Shunty was talking on the second day of 'Padma Festival', in the afternoon session at Vande Mataram hall on Sunday. Dr Smita Avachar, Prajwal Mithwala, Padmashri Kende interacted with him through a question-and-answer session.

Dr Jitendra Singh Shunty said that a person was collecting partially burnt wood in a crematorium. When he asked him why he was collecting this wood, the person said that he came to Delhi for the treatment of his son. The child died during treatment. But as there was no money for the funeral, he said that he was collecting wood. Hearing this, my mind became numb. His son was cremated. However, since then, Dr Shunty started working for the cremation of the needy and helpless. From 1995 to 2019, 50,000 dead people were cremated.

Be ready to help at any time

Dr Shunty said that many people criticized him after he started the funeral service. But his mother said, "If you start, don't stop. Be ready to help at any time and never be arrogant." Serving according to the same teachings of his mother, I continued to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the support of my family and colleagues, I was able to work for the needy during the Corona period.