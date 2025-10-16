Cow vigilantes complain to police about death threats on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cow vigilantes have received death threats via social media and other platforms over the government’s campaign against illegal meat. The vigilantes complained to senior police officials that their lives are at risk, as several opponents are reportedly monitoring their daily movements. Police assured them that necessary measures would be taken.

On October 7, in Chikalthana, anger over police action against illegal meat smugglers led to a life-threatening attack on police personnel and cow vigilantes. The next day, various Hindu organizations staged a road blockade demanding strict action against the accused. During the incident, cow vigilante Ganesh Shelke (resident of Palshi) was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. Several political leaders and officials visited him in the hospital. Crime branch deputy commissioner of police Ratnakar Nawle and police inspector Sambhaji Pawar visited the hospital to meet Ganesh and check on his treatment. The vigilantes present emphasized that after action against the smugglers, various organizations and individuals have been threatening cow vigilantes. Advocate Subhash Bodkhe of the Cow Vigilance Committee informed the officials about the threats. Police said they have begun legal investigation and provided updates on the case concerning the attack on Ganesh.