CP comes to street for the safety of girls

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Considering the incidents of teasing of the girls by the auto-rickshaw drivers, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta on Thursday came on the streets and checked the licenses of auto-rickshaw drivers and i-cards of students. Dr Gupta visited SB School and AMC school in Chikalthana area. He also interacted with students and teachers. He issued directives to the concerned persons for the safety of the girl students. He directed to install CCTV camera and appoint security guards in the schools. He directed the police officers to increase patrolling in the vicinity of the schools.

Recently, a girl due to the teasing from a rickshaw driver jumped from a running rickshaw in Sillekhana area. Later, a youth immolated self and hugged a girl in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University area. An auto-rickshaw driver made an objectionable conduct with three young girls. All these incidents had raised an alarm for the security of the girls in the city. Taking serious cognizance of these incidents. Dr Gupta on Thursday along with Bharosa Cell PI Amrapali Tayade, PI Rajashree Aade, API Waman Bele and others visited the schools and checked the i-cards of the students. The police also checked the i-cards and licenses of the auto-rickshaw drivers on the road.

At SB College, four girls were sitting in an auto-rickshaw, Dr Gupta checked the permit and license of the driver and i-cards of the student. Three of them were not having the i-cards and hence they were handed over to the Kranti Chowk police. They police then called the parents of the girls and the girls were let go after the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Dr Gupta said that if any incident has happened with their child, they should not ignore it and immediately inform about it to the police. The police will take quick action. Similarly, the schools should have CCTV cameras and security guards. It will help the police to take action against the miscreants.