CPI agitates for water, amenities in Paithan Gate

Aurangabad, June 6:

The CPI (Khokadpura branch) today took out a ‘dhadak morcha’ at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) zone number II office in Sillekhana to press their demand to streamline the water supply of the areas and provide basic amenities in localities situated in and around Paithan Gate.

Earlier, the CPI has demanded to streamline the eratic water supply, clean up the nullahs and drainage pipelines regularly in Bapunagar and Paithan Gate areas. The civic officials were given an ultimatum of eight days. When the AMC failed to take any action then the CPI took out the agitation.

They stated that the last lane of Bapunagar (ward Number 54) and Dholwali Galli of Paithan Gate (Ward Number 55) deprive of water in their taps for past many years. Meanwhile, few of them are receiving contaminated and drainage mixed water in the taps. Hence the residents are suffering from different ailments. Besides, all the lanes of Bapunagar does not receive at one time. The lanes in the middle ones receives water with low pressure.

The deadline got ended on Monday. Hence the CPI took out ‘padyatra’ with empty water pots and red flags till the zone office in Sillekhana. As per rotation, Bapunagar failed to receive water on Sunday. Hence a strong resentment prevailed amongst the women residents. However, on the request of police, the agitation was withdrawn and ended with submitting memorandum to the ward officer Prakash Athawale.

The memorandum was duly signed by Adv Abhay Taksal, comrades Anita Hiwrale and Manisha Bhole, Raju Hiwrale, Pushpa Birare, Mandabai Navgire, Babulal Wagh, Usha Jadhav, Jaya Dabhade and others.