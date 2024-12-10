CPI stage protest on Human Rights Day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As part of a nationwide protest organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) on International Human Rights Day, the local office-bearers also staged a demonstration at Paithan Gate on Tuesday. They demanded the implementation of election reforms proposed by Indrajit Gupta.

The protest was held against the Adani corruption case, the violence in Manipur, and the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) scam. The demonstrations also raised concerns about the declining Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rising unemployment, and growing inflation.

A memorandum was sent to the President of India, Draupadi Murmu through the resident deputy collector, emphasizing that no action has yet been taken against Adani despite the allegations. The CPI believes that an investigation into Adani's corruption and related financial scandals should be done by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to uncover the truth.

Condemning the recent incidents of violence in Manipur, the agitators have called for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, suggesting that this step could pave the way for a political resolution to the crisis. Besides, the resignation of the Chief Minister of Manipur should be obtained and an inclusive government should be established.

The protest was participated by CPI’s many key and prominent leaders including State Joint Secretary Com. Prof. Ram Baheti, District Secretary Com. Ashfaque Salami, City Secretary and State Executive Member Com. Abhay Taksal, District Joint Secretary Com. Bhaskar Lahane, Com. Madukar Khillare, Com. Preetam Ghangawe, Com. Sanjay Ambhore, Com. Maya Ghangawe, Com. Rafiq Baksh, Com. Zaki Salami, Shaikh Muzammil, Shaikh Ayaan, Syed Shahed, Com. Dadabhai, Com. Salim Shaikh and Com. Chunnu Shaikh.