CPS workshop inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The inauguration of the CPS workshop organised by the Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was held recently at the Terapanth Bhavan, Pandariba road.

CPS zone trainer Trupti Kothari, Terapanth Sabha president Kaushik Surana, Youth council president Ankur Lunia, Mahila Mandal chairperson Bhavna Sethiya, and others were present. The workshop, receiving tremendous enthusiasm from the community, will continue till March 23 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, culminating in a closing ceremony on March 24. The welcome ceremony was conducted by parishad minister Mayur Achha.