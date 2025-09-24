Crackdown on auto drivers: 367 autos checked, 26 seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With repeated incidents showing auto-rickshaw drivers’ involvement in serious crimes, traffic police have launched another major crackdown. On Wednesday, between 11 am and 1 pm, the police inspected 367 autos across the city, collected fines totaling Rs 1.2 lakh, and seized the vehicles of 26 undisciplined drivers, said assistant police commissioner Subhash Bhujang.

Over the past six months, multiple cases have emerged in the city where criminals infiltrated the ranks of disciplined and honest auto drivers. Incidents included harassment of young women, obscene behavior, assault on passengers, and serious loot cases, raising severe concerns about passenger safety. Lokmat has consistently reported on these issues. In Satara, one auto driver attempted to murder a young man. In the Mondha Naka area, a driver pushed a woman and ran an auto over her foot. Taking note of these incidents, police commissioner Praveen Pawar had ordered strict action. A special drive was conducted by all four branches of the traffic department on Wednesday. A total fine of Rs 3.84 lakh was imposed, of which Rs 1.2 lakh was collected on the spot. The vehicles of 26 irresponsible drivers were seized. The operation was carried out under the supervision of police inspectors Amol Devkar, Rajesh Yadav, Hareswar Ghuge, Sachin Mirdhe, and Uttareswar Munde.

