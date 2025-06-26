Crayons The Play School celebrates International Yoga Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 26, 2025 18:40 IST2025-06-26T18:40:03+5:302025-06-26T18:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crayons The Play School recently celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. The school organised a special yoga session for students, where they learned various yogaasnas and breathing techniques. The event aimed to promote physical and mental well-being among the students, while also introducing them to the benefits of yoga. School director Sonal Ladniya highlighted the importance of yoga in modern times.