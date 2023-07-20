Craze for Pharmacy courses continues in M’wada for 3-years

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Craze for pharmacy courses continues in Marathwada with the rise in the number of colleges for the consecutive third year. In today’s time, there is a demand for a course which can help to get a job or become self-employed immediately after its completion. Pharmacy is one of the few courses which are in high demand from youths. In the post-Covid situation, its importance increase a lot with people becoming more health conscious.

A youth who completes the course can get a job as a pharmacist in a chemist's and druggist's shop or a medical representative in pharmaceutical companies.

Considering the demand for pharmacy courses, more and more education societies are launching the course in Marathwada. The number of pharmacy colleges offering diploma or degree courses is increasing every year compared to other courses.

Joint director of Technical Education (Marathwada region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that a total of

22 colleges (three proposed) increased in the region with an intake of 4,440 from the academic year 2021-22 to 2023-24. He said that there 14 D Pharmacy (3,850 intake) and eight B Pharmacy (590 intake) were opened during the last three years, following demand from education societies.

Recognition of pharmacists' value enhanced their demand

Principal of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy Dr Dehghan Mohamed Hassan said that post-Covid, the demand for pharmacy education and colleges in India has surged. “The pandemic has emphasised the vital role of pharmacists in healthcare, especially in vaccine distribution and telemedicine. The need for skilled pharmacists in areas like clinical trials and drug development has increased. Additionally, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of robust pharmaceutical supply chains, driving demand for pharmacy professionals in logistics and quality control,” he said.

Principal Dr Dehghan said that overall, the post-COVID era has heightened recognition of pharmacists' value, leading to amplified demand for pharmacy education and colleges in India.

Social reputation & opportunities attracting youths towards Pharmacy

Dr Suhas Kakade (Research Scientist) said that as compared to other fields pharma industries are having numerous opportunities and choices while choosing a career like Research and Development, Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Drug regulatory, Medical Writer, Pharmaceutical Marketing, Drug Inspector etc.

“International outreach and opportunities are provided by various pharmaceutical companies which is becoming a dream for aspirants. Professional standing or reputation in the community is one of the major aspects that youth is attracting towards the pharmacy as a good career option,” he said

22 D & B Pharmacy colleges intake status

1. The year-wise number of D Pharm course and seats are as follows;

--Academic Year--D Pharm colleges--- intake

--2021-22-------------------104--------6,300

--2022-23-------------------111--------6,720

--2023-24-------------------118--------7,140

Total-increase---------------14---------3,850

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. The year-wise number of B Pharm course and seats are as follows

--Academic Year--B Pharm colleges-- intake

--2021-22--------------80----------6,640

--2022-23-------------85--------6,930

--2023-24---88 (three of proposed)--7,230

Total increase--------08-----------590