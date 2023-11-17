Creating safe space - a humanistic approach

Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a world that thrives on social interaction, the agony of loneliness can be a heavy burden to bear. Many individuals find themselves isolated due to a lack of human connection and a pervasive fear of judgment. It's crucial to recognize that you are not alone in these struggles and there are ways to break free from the chains of isolation.

Loneliness often stems from the fear of being judged, a concern deeply rooted in the human psyche. The fear of rejection and criticism can lead to withdrawal from social activities, perpetuating a cycle of isolation. However, understanding that everyone experiences judgment to some degree is a crucial first step. Embracing vulnerability and acknowledging imperfections can initiate the way for genuine connections.

Let's be a safe place for our near and dear ones, for our friends, for other humans.

Let's evolve ourselves to be trustworthy and to be understanding.

Let's choose to be a human being and understand the other over judging and criticizing.

Let's be a creator of a safe space, connect to people on a human level, and be compassionate towards self and others.

Let’s make the more meaningful and purposeful human connections.

No one should be alone in their lows ever due to unavailability of the safe spaces.

I wish no one ever hit the rock-bottom with unavailable safe space, however, if one does

let's make ourselves available to be with them.

Let’s help others to break free from the shackles of loneliness and it does require courage, self-reflection, and a willingness to take small steps towards the meaningful, purposeful, compassionate connections. Let’s foster our understanding by giving others the freedom to be vulnerable by embracing their vulnerability by giving them respectful acceptance, and encouraging them for seeking support.

By inculcating the humanly mindset, let us all collectively create a safe space for ourselves as well as the individuals, paving the way for a richer, more fulfilling life surrounded by meaningful connections.

In the journey towards mental well-being, creating emotional safe spaces is paramount. Let’s foster trust, encourage open communication, and provide non-judgmental approach and support. Together, let's build environments where individuals feel heard, valued, and free to express their emotions.

Please, pick up your phone and voice call your near and dear ones (to begin with) and give them assurance with love. Because, love is all there is, and our foundation and state of being is love. Let’s be the dependable one.

(The writer is psychologist, Yoga Practitioner).