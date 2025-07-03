Creative English School celebrates Yoga Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 3, 2025 23:55 IST2025-07-03T23:55:08+5:302025-07-03T23:55:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Creative English School, Nipani celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and participation from students and staff alike.
Renowned Yoga teacher Dr Rajesh Mahedre, senior mentor S P Jawalkar, and vice principal Archana Jawalkar guided the students on the importance of yoga for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
After the yoga session, the students were educated on the nutritional benefits of sprouts. Shivraj Vanrase proposed a vote of thanks.