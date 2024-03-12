Creativity needs sensitivity, feelings & vision: Pradeep Kumar Jain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Feelings, vision and sensitivity are necessary for creating the best literary piece. This shows the creativity of the writer,” said Pradeep Kumar Jain, the prominent litterateur.

He was speaking at a programme organised on Sunday to release ‘Krushak Kanya’ the third poetry collection book of CA Gautam Nandawat.

Pradeep Kumar Jain said this poetry collection book has a simple and fluent language.

“There is clarity in every creativity. His (poet’s) personal influence can be seen in this poetry. Just as sight is needed for observation, creativity requires experience and emotion. Also, great creativity requires sensitivity. Gautam Nandawat seems to have taken into consideration all these things while composing poetry,” he said.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that he cannot forget Nandawat's book 'Maa Ki Mrutyu' even today.

Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group Newspapers Rajendra Darda said, 'Krishak Kanya' is a poetry collection book that draws attention towards problems and also suggests solutions.

“There is a sense of limitations and ways of expansion have also been shown. This book will definitely try to touch the hearts of the readers,” he said.

He hoped that Gautam Nandawat's new book would try to make the readers understand the social conditions.

Industrialists Nandkishor Kagliwal, N K Gupta, and Arvind Macchar also spoke. CA Nandawat gave an introduction about the book. Vinod Choudhary conducted the proceedings of the programme. Chitra Nandawat proposed a vote of thanks.