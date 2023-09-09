Cremation in darkness, while city shines bright

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Mukundwadi crematorium in has been in darkness for two days due to a burnt electricity cable.

On Saturday evening, a funeral had to be performed by the light of mobile phones. The family members of the deceased alleged that they had called the fuse call center of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited but there was no answer. When the phone was finally answered, the official said that the electricity was on and that an employee would be sent. However, no one came.

The family members were forced to perform the last rites in the dark. They eventually returned home after completing the ceremony.

Congress city secretary Subhash Patil has demanded that the MSEDCL officials take action to restore power to the crematorium.