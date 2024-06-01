Crescent School records 100 pc performance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crescent International School recorded a stellar performance in this year’s SSC board examinations, achieving a 100% pass rate. Khan Sarah Fatema Mohammed Irshad Ali Khan secured the first rank in the school scoring 90.80%, closely followed by Tahreem Ashraf (90.60%).

School director Dr Sarfaraz Khan, principal Shaikh Pakeeza and the staff extended congratulations to the students.