Cricket fever grips the city

Enthusiasts watch match on large screens, markets empty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Before the start of the India vs Australia match, people reached home after making necessary purchases in the market on Sunday morning. The traffic on the streets had thinned out in the afternoon but as soon as Virat Kohli's wicket fell many people came out to shop.

The excitement of the India vs Australia World Cup Final was at its peak. The match was the talk of the town. When the match started at 2 pm, the traffic on the road was reduced a little from 1 pm. However, wickets fell one after the other and people lost their enthusiasm. When Kohli's wicket fell, many people gave up watching the match. Crowds were seen in the areas of Shahganj, Sarafa Road, City Chowk, Machilikhadak, Gulmandi, Tilak Path, Paithan Gate, Nirala Bazar, Aurangpura and Kumbharwada. But as Australia's batting began in the evening and the first two wickets fell, the crowd on the road was seen to thin out again.

Large screens installed for cricket lovers

Big screens were installed in the city for the cricket lovers. People thronged Gulmandi and Jawahar Colony to watch the match. Many were enjoying the match with their friends. Shopkeepers were also seen sitting on the street watching the match on the big screen outside.

Crowds in the electronics showroom

Later in the evening, many people were seen watching the match in the electronics showroom. Some traders had placed LED TVs outside the showroom.

Empty markets in the evening

The excitement of the cricket match reached such a peak in the evening that several markets in the city were empty without customers. Vegetable vendors were seen watching the live match on their mobile phones.