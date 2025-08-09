Crime of atrocity and Blackmail: case registered against youth from Samtanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mukundwadi police have registered a case against Nizam Khan (Samtanagar, Kranti Chowk) for atrocities against a 31-year-old woman.

Khan promised marriage to gain her trust but later blackmailed her, threatening to circulate private videos and photos. The woman said they had a relationship from April 2023 to July 2025. Khan secretly recorded their private moments and threatened to make them public, along with issuing death threats. Disturbed by the harassment, the woman filed a complaint with Mukundwadi police. Police sub-inspector Santosh Raut is investigating the case.