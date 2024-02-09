Criminal activities on rise under nose of Bamu security personnel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) spends Rs 2 crore annually on 75 security guards working in three shifts daily. Despite this the security on the campus is at stake for the past few days. The incident of molesting female students which held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue was not reported by the security guard on duty to the university administration, it is learnt.

Few months ago, an office-bearer of one organisation defaced the signboards and varsity building by writing the name of his organisation. Later on, one research student (a jilted lover) tried to immolate himself in a one-sided love affair near the statue of Shivaji Maharaj. Later on the same student torched the girl student and also burnt himself in the Government Institute of Science. The attempts of theft have also been made several times.

The administration spends between Rs 15 lakh and 20 lakh every month on security guards. It has come to notice that the administration is not taking serious steps to tighten the security arrangements.

The hair-raising incident took place on Thursday at 8 pm, but the university registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and the vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari have not taken stock of the incident, it is learnt. When sought an appointment to meet the VC, his office told that he would not be available as an online meeting is underway. There was no response to the phone call from the registrar.

The victim girls hail from Parbhani, Dharashiv and Solapur districts. They have joined NIELIT after completing their 10th standard. They expressed fear saying that their education would be at stake if they informed their parents about the incident.

It is learnt that the police administration had already pin-pointed the loopholes in the security of the university after the incident of the attempt of self-immolation by a research student. They had mentioned the absence of CCTV cameras at many points. The security personnel failed to report the incident promptly. Hence the police have remarked that the administration is not very serious in empowering the security arrangements.