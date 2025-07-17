Criminal assaults cop with knuckle duster in late-night attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Notorious goon Pawan Jaiswal and his three accomplices brutally assaulted a police constable late Tuesday night (July 15) near Sootgirni Chowk.

The constable, Rahul Chawariya, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The main accused, previously detained under the MPDA Act, is absconding. Chawariya, a resident of Gandhinagar and driver in the police department's Motor Vehicle section, had returned from an official duty to Beed and was dropping a senior officer back when the attack occurred. Around 11.45 pm, while driving the police vehicle near Divisional Sports Complex via Dargah Chowk, he was intercepted by four men on two bikes. They honked aggressively and zigzagged in front of his vehicle, refusing to clear the way. Near Sootgirni Chowk, when Chawariya overtook them, the group signalled him to stop and began abusing him. The situation escalated when Pawan Jaiswal forcibly opened the vehicle door and hurled abuses. Jaiswal struck him again on the back of the head with the weapon, causing him to collapse. The injured constable regained consciousness in the ICU at Anandi Hospital, from where he was shifted to Sigma Hospital. Senior officers, rushed him to the hospital. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar Police Station, and the investigation is underway under API Shivprasad Karhale.

Repeat offender on the Run

The main accused, Pawan Jaiswal, is a listed criminal with multiple offences and was recently released from Harsul Jail under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. Police sources confirm he and his accomplices fled the scene and are currently absconding.