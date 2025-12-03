Criminal at large despite attempted hotel murder over free meal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite being at large for serious crimes, Shiva Rajkiran Chawariya (Gandhinagar) attempted to murder a hotel owner in Old Monda, saying, “Give me food for free, or I will kill you.” Krantichowk police arrested him. The court ordered three days of police custody, after which he was sent to judicial custody.

Nazim Shaikh(40, New Baijipura) and his cousin Shaikh Nafees run a hotel named New Janata in Old Monda. The criminal Shiva Chawariya used to visit the hotel at night, harassing staff and taking free meals. On November 29, at 10.30 pm, when Nazim Shaikh was closing the hotel and leaving, Chawariya demanded a free meal, threatening, “Give me food for free, or I will kill you.” Nazim Shaikh tried to reason with him, but Chawariya returned with a rod and struck him on the head. Nazim Shaikh was severely injured and lost consciousness; a second blow fractured his hand. Chawariya had been terrorizing many vendors, traders, and hotel owners in Monda. He collected money from people at Sunday markets, but no one dared complain, allowing him to remain at large. Krantichowk police inspector Ashok Ingole and officers Santosh Mudiraj and Majid Patel tracked and arrested him. He has over eight serious cases registered against him.